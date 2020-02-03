Earth Fare announces it's closing all stores

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Earth Fare Inc. announced Monday it has plans to close all of its stores, citing an inability to refinance its debt.

The company said in a news release Monday morning it would begin liquidation sales at all stores and had notified all employees of plans to close all stores and its corporate office.

Earth Fare operates two stores in Alabama — one on University Drive across from MidCity Huntsville, and another in Auburn.

The Asheville, N.C. company opened its first store in 1975 and operates about 50 stores in the eastern half of the United States.

In Monday’s news release, the company said it had implemented strategic initiatives to expand, but said “challenges in the retail industry impeded the company’s progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt.”

The company said it is trying to find a potential buyer for its stores.