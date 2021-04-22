Earth Day commemoration in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Today marks the 51st year Earth Day has been commemorated in the city.

Mayor Tommy Battle was joined the city’s Green Team to plant a tree in Big Spring Park and release over 700 butterflies to help with cross-pollination in the area.

While it’s great to celebrate the city’s landscape on earth day, mayor battle says those living in the city could consider incorporating earth-friendly options into their regular routines!

“Recycling is big for us but the idea of just keeping it green. Keeping your yard green, doing your part. It’s really important because it’s got to be a community affair. It can’t just be one person doing it, it can’t just be the Green Team, it’s got to be the whole community,” Mayor Battle said.

You can see the tree at Big Spring Park East or maybe even catch a glimpse of a few of the new butterflies at Panoply this weekend.