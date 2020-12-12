EarlyWorks Museum to kick off ’10 Nights of Santa’ beginning Sunday

(NewsNation Now) — The much-hyped COVID-19 vaccine is set to be administered sometime in the next few days after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday night approved the first vaccine for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), but how soon do they give immunity?

So far the vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Astra Zeneca, who have completed their trials and asked for approval around the world, offer their vaccine in two shots. But doctors said those who get it will have some protection after they roll up their sleeve the first time.

Dr. Richard Novak is chief of infectious diseases at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

“Like all of these vaccines under development, it targets the spike protein of the virus,” he said.