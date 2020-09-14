EarlyWorks Museum making COVID-influenced budget cuts ahead of fiscal new year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – News 19 has an update one month after EarlyWorks Children’s Museum staff started their GoFundMe page.

“It’s been a tough month, and we’re planning for the next 12 months,” EarlyWorks Family of Museums Executive Director Bart Williams said.

October 1st marks the start of a new fiscal year for the museum, but the effects of a lean budget have already taken hold of the crew of 15.

“It was a very difficult decision to [cut staff] and we have already begun that process. By the time the new budget cycle gets here, our staff will have been reduced by 50 percent,” Williams said.

The museum was forced to shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic from March through the end of June. When they reopened, they turned to the public for help covering the costs.

The museum’s $500,000 GoFundMe request was to cover the bare minimum of essentials to keep the museum running. One month after the GoFundMe was posted, the total comes in at a little over $46,000.

“It’ll be paying the bills [for now],” a grateful Williams said. “[Even] if there’s no money coming in from anywhere else, we’ve got a lot of expenses. Just standing here with the air conditioner going, you can’t just turn off the AC. You’ve got to take care of artifacts and antiques.”

Williams and his team have taken proper precautions to make sure guests that do come the museum are protected, from strategically placed disinfectants to buying duplicate items.

“Anything that you can touch that is movable is taken off the floor and replaced. We’ve got sets of replacement toys,” he said.

Even with schools beginning classes in-person, regulations will keep the thousands of students who would be taking filed trips to EarlyWorks, from entering the doors.

“We have not seen a single booking from any schools. We don’t expect to,” Williams said. “All of those school systems have said field trips will be highly restricted or completely gone for the school year as we know it now.”

With the way things are going, Williams says, the museum could find itself in need of double what it does now.

“By the end, if nothing changes, it could be upwards of a million dollars and that’s rough,” he said. “This pain and this loss of revenue is going to continue for us into the foreseeable future. We have no idea when it’s going to end and that’s the toughest thing.”

To donate and watch the progress for the GoFundMe, click here.