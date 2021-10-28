Earlyworks hosts touchless trick or treat at Halloween bash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We are just days away from the spookiest night of the year. Halloween is on a Sunday, but you don’t have to wait until then to celebrate.

In fact, one Huntsville spot just kicked off the party on Thursday and you can get involved before the weekend’s out.

Every square inch in Earlyworks Children’s Museum is decked out for Halloween, and the moo-my isn’t the only spooky thing you’ll see on your trip.

The boo-crew went all out in an effort to transform the place from a museum to a spooktacular trick-or-treat trail.

Organizers told News 19 about 2,000 people have already signed up to come out to one of the three nights and they still have spots to fill.

Organizers also said they have taken COVID precautions. Each group of visitors is spaced out in 30-minute increments so staff can keep count of how many people are inside at one time.

They’ve also figured out a way to make the trick or treating touch-free!

“It’s contactless so we’ll shoot the candy to them in a tube,” explained Beth Goodwin. “It’s just a lot of fun, we have some vendors here that will be giving out candy. We’ll be giving out candy, so they’ll be going out with a bag full.”

If any of that sounded like a good time to you, click here for information on how to buy a ticket.