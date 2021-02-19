EarlyWorks gearing up for Star Wars Weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Force is awakening at EarlyWorks this weekend.

All weekend long, museum visitors will be greeted by members of the 501st Legion, along with droid demonstrations, light saber training from the Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater, and a light saber science activity.

Character meet and greets will be every 15 minutes from 11 a.m.-2:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, and from 1-3:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 21.

Saber training will be at 2 p.m. Friday and Sunday, and the following times Saturday:

11:45 a.m.

1 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Droids will be on site at 12:15 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, as well as 3 p.m. Sunday.

The full scheduled can be found below. To buy tickets, visit the EarlyWorks website.