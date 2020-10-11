Early Sunday shooting at Birmingham club leaves 1 critically injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that took place inside a Birmingham club Sunday morning.

Around 2:25 a.m., Birmingham police’s Communication DivisionDivision received calls of shots fired inside the club, Side Effects, located at 400 2nd Avenue North.

According to police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries due to a gunshot wound. Additionally, one person was grazed and another person was struck with a bottle.

At this time, details leading to the gunfire are under investigation, Birmingham PD reports. And police have not released information on if there is a suspect in custody.

The nightclub’s Instagram account shows fliers for a concert showcasing Alabama rappers. Rappers Shown 1K, Lil Bam and Fab Boy Boochie were set to perform.

