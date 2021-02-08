EAMC COVID-19 Infusion Center helping at-risk patients avoid hospitalization

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An outpatient treatment readily available at East Alabama Medical Center helps high-risk patients avoid the devastating impacts of COVID-19. The treatment is time-sensitive, so you have to act fast.

A gray building sits beside East Alabama Medical Center. The sign outside reads COVID Infusion Center. Health experts at EAMC say not only is the center keeping people out of the hospital, but the treatment patients find inside can potentially save their life.

“When I woke up that Saturday, I felt like somebody just jumped on me and whooped me,” said Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Harris tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-January. He’s considered high-risk for developing severe complications associated with the virus. Harris was aware of the COVID Infusion treatment at EAMC and immediately requested the therapy he received the day he tested positive.

“I said anything to knock this stuff down. I am game. I got it Monday evening, and it was a two-hour procedure. It went very well, and by Wednesday, I was fever free and never looked back other than feeling weak, which they say could last for a few weeks. I think (the infusion) kept me out of the hospital,” said Harris.

Christine Graham is a nurse practitioner who says it’s gratifying to see how well the treatment is working for most patients.

“We are giving patients a monoclonal antibody infusion. It attaches to the spike protein on coronavirus, and it helps neutralize it and keeps down the viral load in the patients and hopefully keeps them out of the hospital,” explained Graham,

Since opening in mid-December, EAMC has treated 677 patients with the infusion, available under an emergency use authorization from the FDA.

31 have ultimately still had to be hospitalized. However, the rest were able to recover at home. EAMC says a 4.6% hospitalization rate with the infusion, compared to an expected 15 – 20% without it.

“The sooner we get them in here, the better. The CDC says within the first three days of a positive test or seven to 10 days of symptoms onset is the best time to catch that; after that, their viral load will be too high, and the infusion won’t work,” explained Graham.

These monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 are available under an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA and include either Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab or Regeneron’s casirivimab and imdevimab. The key is treating people early in their illness. Once they are hospitalized, it’s too late for this particular treatment option.

Patients needing this treatment are identified by their personal physician or a physician in the Emergency Department and are typically scheduled for treatment the next day. The infusions take place in EAMC’s COVID Infusion Center (CIC), located in a modular building set up on the Opelika campus specifically for this treatment.

Conditions associated with a high-risk COVID-19 patient:

Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥35

≥65 years of age

Chronic kidney disease

Diabetes

Currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment

≥ 55 years of age AND one of the following

Cardiovascular disease

Hypertension

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease

The infusion takes less than three hours. That includes filling out paperwork, learning about the infusion, and taking vital signs. The IV infusion lasts about an hour, and then patients are monitored for another hour post-infusion to make sure they handle it well.

Many patients report feeling better within 48 hours as they recover from home. Plus, keeping as many high-risk patients out of the hospital as possible means conserving precious beds inside EAMC, as health care heroes continue caring for the extremely ill.

“My heart goes out to them for the work they are doing dealing with this disease. I believe in this infusion center. I think it’s a great thing they got going on,” said Harris.

For more information on the COVID Infusion Center along with testing and vaccine information, please visit: EAMC COVID-19 INFORMATION