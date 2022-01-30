MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — Lake Guntersville State Park invites anyone in the Tennessee Valley to work on their eagle eye. Eagle Awareness weekends take flight each weekend until mid-February at the park’s lodge.

There, folks can see presentations from numerous wildlife groups to get up close and personal with many birds-of-prey species that often migrate through the area.

Park Naturalist Tom Giordano tells News 19 this is the 35th year of the demonstrations, and that it helps teach the importance of preserving local habitats and keeping bird numbers healthy in Alabama.

“You get a great view of Lake Guntersville, stay at the lodge, and learn about eagles and conservation of eagles and our wildlife to help us become good stewards of our environment and of our nature,” Giordano said.

Just two weekends are left in this winter’s Eagle Awareness series.

Giordano said it’s common for families to buy a weekend package to both lodge at the state park and attend the sessions, but many also come just for the fun presentations with the predators.