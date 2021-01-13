E-learning guide for female entrepreneurs now active

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Federal job reports reveal that all 140,000 net losses in December were held by women. This news comes just as a new program is launched to boost the careers of women becoming their own bosses in the small business sector.

U.S. Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza announced the free e-learning program called ‘Ascent.’ The release says the program is designed to support women entrepreneurs looking to remain resilient in their operations.

To make sure any woman dreaming of starting or sustaining a small business can try out a feature like this, even from scratch, many area libraries say they’re perfectly set up for services like this.

Athens-Limestone Public Library often promotes its distanced workstations, interview rooms, course free internet.

“If you’re financially struggling even, the library is a free resource,” ALPL Head of Circulation Ambre Stark said. “You can apply for jobs here, on our public computers you can rent materials. You can do everything at the library. So it’s super important to use your libraries because it’s a great resource to have.”