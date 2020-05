This is an incredible sight out of Australia. A photographer took a timelapse of a dust storm Sunday that passed through the western part of the country.

The dust storm left more than 50,000 people without power. This, as a cyclone hit a cold front on the southern part of Australia, bringing heavy rain, and raising emergency level storm warnings.

The Australia Broadcasting Corporation reported wind speeds of up to 82 miles per hour – making them the strongest wind gusts in 15 years.