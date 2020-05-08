During National Biker Safety Month, make sure you’re safe, smart, and seen

May is National Biker Safety Month and now is the perfect time to get out and be active – we want to make sure that you do so safely.

What better way to enjoy the City of Huntsville than explore it by riding around? Since the pandemic started, it’s a popular activity, and bicycles are hard to find in stores like Walmart and Target.

Experts from the City say the most important thing about riding a bike is to be safe, smart, and seen.

City of Huntsville Transportation Planner James Moore said the biggest thing for bike riders is to remember the rules of the road.

Moore suggests riding around neighborhoods because the roads are quieter and easier to navigate.

There are many great places to ride in our area, such as greenways like Indian Creek Greenway and Big Cove Greenway, or parks like Big Spring and John Hunt.

Moore says it’s against city ordinance to ride on the sidewalks, but there are bike share bikes downtown that allow you to ride them through parks like Big Spring.