DURA Automotive Systems bringing nearly 300 jobs to Muscle Shoals

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Nearly 300 jobs are coming to Muscle Shoals thanks to a new manufacturing facility.

DURA Automotive Systems is investing $59 million to open the facility. The Michigan-based company will produce EV battery trays for electric vehicles.

The project includes critical support from the Shoals Economic Development Authority and expands the potential for Alabama’s auto industry to take advantage of the growing EV wave.

“I’m very excited to see DURA Automotive Systems make a significant investment in Alabama and create career opportunities for our hard-working citizens in the Shoals,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “DURA is a great addition to the network of world-class auto suppliers that is spreading across Sweet Home Alabama.”

“This investment represents DURA’s commitment to support global customers in the transition to electrified, high performance vehicles,” Kimberly Rodriguez, DURA Chief Executive Officer said. “We are delighted to extend our well-established European expertise in design and manufacturing of lightweight structural architectures to the North American market.”

DURA will lease an existing building in the Shoals Research Airpark from the Shoals Economic Development Authority

The company said the job creation process is expected to begin in 2021.