COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police made a traffic stop early Monday morning in St. Tammany.

Troopers stopped a 2005 Peterbilt 387 traveling on I-12 East. During the stop, troopers asked if they could search the vehicle.

The search uncovered 55 kilograms of cocaine.

“The street value of this amount of cocaine is estimated at $5.5 million,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

New York residents Melvin Contreras, 32, and 40-year-old Pedro Sarante, were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on drug-related charges.

LSP says, “Troopers followed up with federal partners at the Department of Homeland Security and the case has been referred to federal authorities.”