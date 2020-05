(CNN NEWSOURCE/WHNT) – Dunkin’ is celebrating National Nurses Week with some freebies for those on the front lines.

The restaurant chain will give any healthcare worker a free medium coffee and donut on Wednesday.

No purchase is necessary, and that coffee can be hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.

It’s still a good idea to make sure your nearest store is open before making the trip.