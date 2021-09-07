Dunkin’ Donuts gives donut proceeds to Huntsville Hospital’s Women & Children

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Dunkin’ Donut’s “Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation” will present a check to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children on Wednesday.

The $19,600 check comes from their fundraiser held this past July, with the donut company’s “Gold Joy Donut Program”. Between July 1 and July 15, one dollar from every Gold Joy Donut that was purchased at participating Huntsville stores benefitted Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

On Wednesday, September 8 the donation will be presented at the Dunkin’ located at 10055 Memorial Parkway at 9 a.m.

The goal of Dunkin’s Gold Joy Donut Campaign is to benefit Childhood Cancer Research, as well as providing the simple joys of childhood to kids when they need it most.

