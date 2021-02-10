Dump your ex’s name in a litter box this Valentine’s Day at Cattyshack, Inc. in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re looking for closure from a former love this Valentine’s Day, Cattyshack, Inc. in Huntsville has a way to help.

For a $5 donation, Cattyshack, Inc. will write your ex’s name on a turd and dump them in their litter box.

Cattyshack, Inc. says no last names, no politics and all donations will benefit their kitties.

You can donate virtually via PayPal: info@cattyshackhuntsville.org, Venmo: @cattyshackhsv, or CashApp: $cattyshackhsv.

You can also donate in person by stopping by the lounge on Friday or Saturday.