Duke University to require vaccines by the fall

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke University will require all new and returning students to present proof of vaccination to student health officials before they can enroll for the fall semester.

Related Content Rutgers University will require students to get COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus

Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement Friday that the policy will cover all undergraduate, graduate, and professional students in all degree programs who intend to be on the Duke campus for any period of time starting with the fall semester.

Price says documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

Officials urged current students and employees who have not yet received a vaccination from Duke to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.

Other universities including Brown, Cornell, Notre Dame, Northeastern, and Rutgers have announced plans for similar vaccine requirements.