DUI arrest leads to child endangerment charges in Morgan and Marshall County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — A Union Grove woman is charged with DUI and child endangerment after she was arrested during a traffic stop.

Kayla Womack, 21, of Union Grove, was stopped by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in Somerville for a possible DUI.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, when officers spoke to Womack, she said she was trying to get home to her 1-year-old and 2-year-old that she left at home in Marshall County a few hours earlier.

Morgan County Sgt. Jones met Marshall County Lt. Sorrell at the home. The two walked in through an unlocked door and found the children sleeping, unattended.

The Department of Human Resources was contacted and took custody of the children.

Womack has been charged with DUI in Morgan County and was booked into the Morgan County Jail. She has since been released and transported to Marshall County where she faces endangering welfare of a child charges.