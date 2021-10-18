Dry, Pleasant Stretch Continues – Only One Chance Of Rain For Now

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you were wondering how chilly it got on Sunday morning. Here is a short list of some of the early lows. Some got down into the middle 30s.

Look for another great day in the forecast under a mostly sunny sky. It won’t be quite as breezy Monday as it was over the weekend. Highs today reach the lower to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. These temperatures are at or slightly below average for this time of year.

The next chance of rain will be on Thursday. A cold front approaches bringing areas of light rain and a possible thunderstorm. It will be a quick one and this is the only chance of rain we have this week. Only 1/4″ of rain or less is in the forecast. After that, we are dry again heading into the weekend.

Looking further down the road closer to Halloween, there could be a stronger cold front headed our way. It’s still several days away and there is plenty of time to watch it. Two things to look for in the coming weeks is a greater chance of stronger storms and the potential for scattered frost. It’s that time of year as we end the month of October moving ahead into November.

Facebook: Ben Smith

Twitter: Ben Smith

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo

Latest News

More News