Dry, Pleasant Stretch Continues – Only One Chance Of Rain For Now

If you were wondering how chilly it got on Sunday morning. Here is a short list of some of the early lows. Some got down into the middle 30s.

Look for another great day in the forecast under a mostly sunny sky. It won’t be quite as breezy Monday as it was over the weekend. Highs today reach the lower to middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. These temperatures are at or slightly below average for this time of year.





The next chance of rain will be on Thursday. A cold front approaches bringing areas of light rain and a possible thunderstorm. It will be a quick one and this is the only chance of rain we have this week. Only 1/4″ of rain or less is in the forecast. After that, we are dry again heading into the weekend.





Looking further down the road closer to Halloween, there could be a stronger cold front headed our way. It’s still several days away and there is plenty of time to watch it. Two things to look for in the coming weeks is a greater chance of stronger storms and the potential for scattered frost. It’s that time of year as we end the month of October moving ahead into November.

Facebook: Ben Smith

Twitter: Ben Smith