Dry & Pleasant For Now – Wetter Changes Down the Road

What a difference a cold front makes! We went from lower to middle 90s and high humidity Monday to less humid weather and pleasant temperatures in the a hurry Tuesday. The forecast looks good tonight and Wednesday with a clear sky and readings below the average of 89°.





Highs Wednesday

Watching the Gulf of Mexico

Moisture in the southern Gulf of Mexico moves northeast this weekend. Rain and storms are likely. How much we get depends on the track of this tropical wave. It could develop into our third named storm of the year. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of development over the next five days. The Tennessee Valley could received 1-3″ of rain depending on the track and intensity of the system.

Here is a look at the system in the Gulf of Mexico:





Father’s Day Weekend

Sunday is Father’s Day and once again the forecast depends on what happens in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep showers in the forecast for now and makes adjustments as we get to Sunday. Be prepared to get wet this weekend the way it stands now.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT