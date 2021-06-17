Drugs, stolen firearm found in DeKalb County search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – DeKalb County authorities said they found methamphetamine, a stolen gun and more during a drug search at a Fyffe home.

On Wednesday, June 9th, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Agents searched a home on David Road in Fyffe after getting complaints about drug use. At the home they said they uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a stolen gun.

Rainsville Police Department investigators were called to assist.

Hunter Jacob Mosley

Hunter Jacob Mosley, 22, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property 2nd, and Possession/Manufacture of Altered Firearm.

Waylon Eric Pope

Waylon Eric Pope, 30, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Triston Lamar Southerland

Triston Lamar Southerland, 25, of Centre, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.

Jessie Alizabeth Lambert

Jessie Alizabeth Lambert, 23, of Dawson, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance.