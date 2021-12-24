KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on Sunday discovered methamphetamine and heroin inside a cereal box during a traffic stop in Union County.

Around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, THP troopers pulled over a car on Maynardville Highway near Sharps Chapel Road that was traveling at slow speeds and impeding the normal flow of traffic.

According to an incident report, the vehicle owner consented to a vehicle search after the driver and passenger gave conflicting stories during roadside interviews and troopers were unable to confirm the passenger’s identity.

A Cap’n Crunch cereal box was found in the driver’s side rear floorboard during the search. Inside the box, troopers found two bags containing a total of 7.4 ounces of methamphetamine and one bag containing one ounce of Heroin.

Christopher Clark and Joseph Cottrell, both 36 years old from Evarts, Kentucky, were charged with Felony Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics. Clark was also charged with impeding traffic.

Both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Union County Jail.