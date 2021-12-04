Drugs, cash seized from Madison County residence and business

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man is facing multiple drug trafficking charges after a home and business were searched by Madison County deputies last week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation led to a traffic stop, which then led agents to a home and a business to execute search warrants.

Eight ounces of cocaine, five ounces of crystal methamphetamine, four ounces of marijuana and nearly $100,000 cash were seized from the properties during the search. Agents also found three firearms, one of which had an altered serial number.

Misael Rios-Ortiz, 38, was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking crystal methamphetamine, and first-degree possession of marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely to follow.

