Drowning investigation underway on Lake Harding

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lee County authorities are investigating after a 41-year-old woman drowned on Lake Harding Saturday evening.

At about 8:20 P.M. Saturday night, the Lee County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a possible drowning on Lake Harding near the train trestle.

Upon arrival by deputies and rescue personnel it was determined that 41-year-old Natasha Renee Summerlin, of Sharpsburg, Ga., had gotten out of the boat she was riding in and went under. The friend she was with attempted to save her but was unable to locate her and called 911. Her body was located Sunday, July 12, about 11:49 A.M. near where she was last seen in about 29-30 feet of water. It is believed that Summerlin could not swim.

The preliminary investigation indicates that foul play is not involved, and the incident is apparently an accidental drowning. Summerlin’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office, Lee County EMA, Beulah Fire and Rescue, Chambers County EMA, Tallapoosa Rescue Squad, East Alabama Swift Water Rescue, Chambers County Dive Team and Alabama Game and Fish aided in the search.

The incident is being investigated by the Lee County Sheriff and the Lee County Coroner.

LATEST POSTS