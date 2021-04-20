Drop off unused prescription drugs Valley-wide during DEA Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 24

Need to drop off unused, expired prescription mediciation?

The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting another drug take back day on Saturday, April 24.

Last October, a record 500 tons of prescription medication was collected nationwide; the running total for the last 10 years stands at 6,800 tons of prescription medication collected and safely disposed of.

Collection sites will accept the following:

Capsules

Patches

Tablets

Any solids

Vaping devices and cartridges (lithium batteries must be removed)

Liquids, syringes, any sharp items, and any illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Multiple locations across the Tennessee Valley will be participating, and more sites are being added each day. You can search for new locations on the DEA Drug Take Back site.

As of Tuesday, April 20, here’s the list of collection sites across the Tennessee Valley:

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (1910 Beech Avenue SE, Cullman)

Cullman Police Department (601 2nd Avenue NE, Cullman)

CVS (12275 US 231/431, Meridianville), 9 a.m.-noon

Huntsville Police Department (815 Wheeler Ave, Huntsville), 9 a.m.-noon

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (102 East Laurel Street, Scottsboro)

Madison City Hall (100 Hughes Road, Madison), 9 a.m.-noon

Muscle Shoals Police Department (1000 East Avalon Avenue, Muscle Shoals)

Walmart (1972 AL-1, Boaz)

Walmart (11697 US-431, Guntersville)

Walmart (13675 Highway 43, Russellville)

WLX Radio (1212 North Lawrence Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee)

All sites will adhere to COVID-19 protocols, so be sure to keep a mask handy just in case.

Sites will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Elsewhere across the Valley, there permanent drug drop boxes installed at the following locations:

Huntsville Police Department (815 Wheeler Ave, Huntsville)

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (242 Parker Road, Moulton)

Madison County Sheriff’s Office (603 Fiber Street, Huntsville)

Madison Police Department (100 Hughes Road, Madison)

Town Creek Police Department (15935 Main Street, Town Creek)