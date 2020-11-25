Driving only Wednesday at the Galaxy of Lights in Huntsville due to weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Galaxy of Lights will be driving only on Wednesday, November 25, due to the threat of inclement weather.

The Huntsville Botanical Garden says you can drive through the Galaxy from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Tonight was scheduled to be the last walking night.

Here’s what you need to know:

All pre-purchased Walking Night tickets for 11/25 will be accepted for admission this evening or on any other Driving Night.

Tickets for the drive-through experience can be purchased tonight upon arrival for $25 per car (up to 10 passengers).

If you can have any questions about your tickets, email info@hsvbg.org, and kindly allow two business days for a response

More about Galaxy here: hsvbg.org/galaxy.