Drivers react to ‘indefinite’ closure of Highway 231

LACEY'S SPRING, Ala. - The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring indefinitely.

Road conditions deteriorated last week amid days of heavy rainfall.

This closure is impacting Marshall, Morgan, and Madison counties that depend heavily on the major thoroughfare.

The emergency closure of Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring is heavily impacting drivers.

"It's going to be rough for a lot of people. I mean, it's a major commute you know, down to Huntsville. I work there so I'm traveling that every day," said Susan Chapman.

Susan Chapman said the detours are adding extra miles and time to everyone's commute.

"I got stuck coming back on 36 yesterday, and I don't know what was going on but it was over an hour and a half to get home yesterday," said Chapman.

There are a few different detours that drivers can take but one of the main ones is an intersection at Highway 36 and Union Hill Road in Morgan County.

"We continue to work with ALDOT and ALEA to make changes to the light patterns that get the most amount of people through as quickly as possible," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Chapman has tested out different routes and said she feels safest going through Guntersville to get to Huntsville.

"Through Guntersville, I don't think there is going to be a problem. It's a nice big four-lane highway all the way to Huntsville," said Chapman. "But those little county roads... with all that traffic... I just think it's going to be a headache every day."

ALDOT expects the repairs to take a significant amount of time.

"There's not a lot that can be done to hurry up and fix it. Nor do we want them to hurry up and fix it. Just to get people back on there again," said Chapman. "We need to give them the opportunity to really fix it right."

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office wants drivers to take the detour with caution and pay attention to speed limits and asks that drivers leave with extra time planned on their commute.

ALDOT said the road will remain closed until engineers are able to assess the situation. As of now, they said they don't know how long it'll take to fix.