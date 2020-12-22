Drivers pray for healthcare workers, patients at Marshall Medical Centers South in Boaz

BOAZ, Ala. – People in Marshall County are joining together in a night of prayer while following COVID-19 safety recommendations Monday night.

Many converged on Marshall Medical Centers South in Boaz for a park and prayer service.

The service is hosted by the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce with two local pastors participating.

They were asking for prayers for the healthcare workers who have been going almost nonstop since the pandemic began as well as for the patients inside battling different illnesses and diseases inside.

Pastors told News 19 they want people to park with their emergency lights on in the lots surrounding the entire hospital so everyone inside can see the community support.

The message of the pastors Monday night was that the community cares for the staff and patients inside the hospital

“I cannot say enough about how this community has responded to this request just to offer encouragement and do what we can do for those helping us,” said Aaron Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church in Boaz.