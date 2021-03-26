Driver’s father says crash into Guntersville sinkhole could have been prevented

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A Dekalb County couple is in the hospital with some pretty serious injuries after hitting a sinkhole in Guntersville early Friday.

“When she called us, my wife, she didn’t know if she hit a deer. She just said we had a wreck. We’re in the woods,” said Sonney Davis, the father of one of the crash victims.

Davis was woken up around 1 a.m. Friday by his daughter Sabrina Sue saying she needed help.

“She said she called 911. It wouldn’t get out, bad location there, no signal. We called 911, DeKalb County. They said they couldn’t come out there. We called Marshall County and they tell us to hang up and tell her to try to call them to try to pinpoint their vehicle,” added Davis.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told News 19 the couple was not wearing their seatbelts when they hit this sinkhole on Alabama Highway 227 near Morgan Cove.

“It was just like they hit it and came up out of it or something. The road was falling in as we were there, getting deeper and deeper. It kept falling in,” explained Davis.

They are now at Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries including a broken jaw, backs, legs, and ankles.

Davis said he thinks the road should have been closed after Thursday’s heavy rain.

“From what I hear, DeKalb County checked all their roads, had all theirs barricaded off, and Marshall County must not be doing their jobs. I just feel if they had checked the roads this could have been prevented by an accident for anyone,” Davis said.

But 227 is a state highway so it is patrolled by the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), not the county.

ALDOT spent all Friday repairing the sinkhole, but officials said it could take several days depending on the weather in the area over the weekend.

Representatives said they are investigating the cause.

Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett said commissioners and crews were out checking roads and barricading the ones that were damaged or flooded Thursday.