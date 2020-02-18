Driver Ryan Newman taken to hospital after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 RagingBull.com Ford, crash during the last lap of the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s Daytona 500 for a second straight year. Hamlin lost his lead on the final lap to Ryan Newman, but Newman wrecked, flipping upside down. Sparks and fire were visible from his car on the back stretch. Newman drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing.

Media on the track report crews used black screens to keep fans from seeing stretchers taking Newman to an ambulance.

The race was postponed Sunday with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading through 20 laps.

FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the second-straight year. But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

Scary finish at #DAYTONA500 when leader Ryan Newman flipped right before the finish. Denny Hamlin wins but all thoughts on Newman right now. pic.twitter.com/Fltj5w5d2g — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) February 18, 2020

The #Daytona500 broadcast closed out with this update on Ryan Newman: "(He) has been helped from his car…he's been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital. That's all the information that we can provide to you at this time." https://t.co/y7xMbcS4Yx pic.twitter.com/4PscwWUiJl — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) February 18, 2020

Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon provide an update on Ryan Newman's status. pic.twitter.com/1lppd0zazz — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020