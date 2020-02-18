Driver Ryan Newman taken to hospital after Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s Daytona 500 for a second straight year. Hamlin lost his lead on the final lap to Ryan Newman, but Newman wrecked, flipping upside down. Sparks and fire were visible from his car on the back stretch. Newman drives the No. 6 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Racing.
Media on the track report crews used black screens to keep fans from seeing stretchers taking Newman to an ambulance.
The race was postponed Sunday with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leading through 20 laps.
FOX broadcasters announced crews removed Newman from the car and he was being rushed to a hospital in the area. No other information was provided.
But as you might imagine, the mood was somewhat somber following the race.
