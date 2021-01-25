Driver nearly hits Fyffe officer, leads law enforcement on high speed chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala – A Fyffe officer was nearly hit during traffic stop Saturday night, according to officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Pruett, sheriff’s office spokesperson, says a driver sped off during a traffic stop while the officer was outside their vehicle making contact with the suspect.

Pruett says the driver then lead authorities on a high speed chase at times reaching speeds over 100 miles an hour.

He says the chase started near Fyffe town hall and ended at a home on Jackson County 43.

44-year-old Jonathan Cowart was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, attempt to elude, resisting arrest, and obstructing government operations.