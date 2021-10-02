Driver identified in hit and run that killed Madison teen

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – More than a month after 16-year-old Mason Cozelos was killed in a hit and run, the driver has been identified.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified 26-year-old Rebekah Elizabeth Pridgen of Kenansville, North Carolina as the driver that hit Cozelos on August 19.

According to ALEA, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. that night on East Limestone Road, around eight miles east of Athens.

Mason Cozelos was a junior at James Clemens High School in Madison where he was a beloved member of the student body. He was described as smart, kind, funny and a great athlete. Cozelos played varsity lacrosse at the school.