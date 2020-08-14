Drive-up voter registration drives happening in Huntsville, Decatur

The League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley is hosting a series of drives to help the community register to vote.

The first event will be held at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library on August 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. People will be able to register to vote or apply for an absentee ballot. Everyone is asked to bring their photo ID.

A second drive-up voter drive will be held in Decatur August 20 at Elite Financial Services from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Voter registration and absentee ballots will also be available. People should bring their photo ID to the event.