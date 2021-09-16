Drive-thru “Shred-It Day” happening in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — On Thursday, September 16, Trustmark will partner with Shred-It to offer free and secure document destruction at their Huntsville location.

The free shred day will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at 2021 Cecil Ashburn Drive.

“Our Shred-It Day is a convenient way to properly dispose of sensitive, confidential information, and we invite local residents to bring documents to shred to help keep their information safe and protect themselves from identity theft,” said Trustmark President Stephen Norris.

Community members can drive through and drop off items they want shredded. They ask everyone to keep it to a limit of three large trash bags or boxes per person.

Paper clips, staples, and binders are okay to leave on, and any cardboard boxes will be returned to the owner.

Attendees are also asked to stay in their cars when dropping off shred items, and someone will get the documents from their vehicle. This is to maintain social distancing and follow any additional guidelines by the CDC.

More information on the “Shred-It Day” event can be found by calling (601) 208-2533 or emailing Trustmark’s Public Relations Coordinator Layla Essary at lessary@trustmark.com