Drive-thru Rapid COVID-19 test site to set up in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Family Care and Wellness Center plans to host a Drive-Thru Rapid COVID-19 test site every weekend.

The test site will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Rapid test is $100 without insurance.

According to the clinic, they will be giving out positive and negative paperwork 10 to 15 minutes after being swabbed. Attendees must stay in their car.

The wellness center is located at 844 Slaughter Road in Madison.

For more information, you can call 256-722-0555.