Drive-thru flu clinics open in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – The DeKalb County Council on Aging and Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) began a series of drive-thru flu clinics Wednesday.

Several people came through the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne to get the vaccine on the first day of the clinics.

Two vaccines are being offered: a high dose for senior citizens, and the regular quadrivalent dose for anyone else.

Infection prevention and control nurse supervisor for the Northeast district of the Alabama Department of Public Health Lindsey Laminack told News 19 that the drive-thru clinics are a convenient way to get vaccinated without risking getting any illness from a crowded hospital or pharmacy.

She said the flu vaccine is recommended that anyone six months and older.

“We know through COVID and common flu, cold season that these symptoms can be mild and severe in others, so we recommend any way that you can help prevent and promote health that you do so,” added Laminack.

Dates and times:

• Fort Payne: 10/21, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. at VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th St. NE

• Collinsville: 10/27, 9-11 a.m. at City Hall, 39 Post Office St.

• Crossville: 10/27, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at City Park, 14108 AL HWY 68

• Ider: 10/28, 9-11 a.m. at Missionary Baptist Church, 1695 Dogwood Drive

• Valley Head: 10/28, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at field beside Town Hall, 41 Anderson St.

• Geraldine: 10/30, 9 am – 11 am at First Baptist Church, 12854 Hwy 227

The flu vaccines cost $15 for anyone who is uninsured, but ADPH officials told News 19 no one will be turned away for the inability to pay.