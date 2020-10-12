Drive-through voter registration event happening in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — The Limestone County NAACP is holding an event this weekend to help people with voting information and registration.

The NAACP and its community partners will be set up from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at Round Island Creek Mission Center, located at 13829 Lucas Ferry Road in Athens.

Workers will be helping people with registering to vote, updating voter information, absentee applications, absentee ballot affadavits, voter registration for ex-felons, census intake and other general information.

People will be able to do everything from their vehicle. Masks are required for the event.