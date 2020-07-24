Drive-through COVID-19 testing in Huntsville resuming July 27

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital, Thrive Alabama and the City of Huntsville will continue to provide drive-through testing for COVID-19 next week.

Mobile testing is for asymptomatic people who were recently exposed to someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A doctor’s order is not necessary, but people are asked to bring a photo ID and their health insurance card.

Specimens collected at drive-through sites and the Fever and Flu Clinic are sent to outside labs. Huntsville Hospital said test results take about a week

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until supplies run out. About 300 kits will be available each day. Testing locations are as follows:

Monday, July 27 – John Hunt Park

Tuesday, July 28 – John Hunt Park

Wednesday, July 29 – John Hunt Park

Thursday, July 30 – Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church (759 Pine Grove Road, Harvest,

AL 35749)

Friday, July 31 – Asbury Church (980 Hughes Road, Madison, AL 35758)

People that plan to get tested at John Hunt Park are advised to enter from Jaycee Way. Attendants will direct you to the collection area.

Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flue Clinic located on 120 Governors Drive is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.