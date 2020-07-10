Drive-through COVID-19 testing available next week in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – People wanting to get tested for COVID-19 can do so at drive-through clinics that will be held next week and the week after at the Athens Sportsplex.

Athens-Limestone Hospital, the city of Athens, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County EMA and Limestone County Commission are sponsoring the COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be July 15-16 and July 22-23 from 8 a.m. until noon. The Sportsplex is located at 1403 U.S. Highway 31 in Athens.

Testing will be billed to insurance. If someone does not have insurance, the test will cost $100. Results are expected to be ready within 48 and 72 hours.