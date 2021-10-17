Drive-by kills boy, 13, inside Tuscaloosa house

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a drive-by shooting killed a 13-year-old youth who was playing on his iPad in his bedroom, and they need help from neighbors.

Tuscaloosa police did not release the name of the boy who was hit in the head Friday by a bullet that went through his window, news outlets report.

But a cousin, 26-year-old Corey Prewitt, identified him to Al.com as Kei’lan Allen and described him as a friendly, respectful straight-A student and artist.

The shooters “just snatched away a future valedictorian from his family and that’s not something that’s easy to deal with,” he said.

Prewitt said his aunt, Christina Barnes, the child’s mother, called out for her son after the shooting.

“He didn’t answer after that, so she walked in the room, and he was slumped over,” Prewitt said. “She just grabbed him and was telling him, ‘I love you. I love you.’ An innocent child with a bullet hole in his head.”

The newspaper reported that investigators found 13 bullets in the boy’s bedroom and more in other parts of the house.

There were so many shell casings in the road that officers used folded business cards as temporary evidence markers, police said on Facebook.

Investigators are looking for multiple people and cars, Captain Marty Sellers told WBRC-TV, asking witnesses for tips.

“It was early evening, so it was not dark outside, so people saw things and we just need them to step forward. Imagine if it was your family,” he said.