Drier Air On The Way!

The humidity has been downright oppressive the past couple of days. The remnants of Cristobal brought tropical humidity into the Tennessee Valley, and made it feel pretty miserable outside!

When dew-points climb into the mid 70s, like they have been the past couple of days, that’s pretty oppressive! There’s good news though! A cold front will bring some much needed relief from the humidity. It will also bring the chance for some stronger storms Wednesday afternoon. We’ve got more on that in our forecast discussion.

This may not drop temperatures that much, (we’ll be in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday) but the drop in humidity will make it feel downright refreshing outside!

The humidity may tick up just a bit by this weekend, but it will still be much more comfortable than today, and it looks to stay that way until at least the start of next week!

Enjoy the break from the mugginess while it lasts. It’s June, meaning hot and humid weather will be setting in for good before too long.

– Alex Puckett

