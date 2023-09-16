(NewsNation) — NewsNation has exclusively learned that comedian and “The Price is Right” host Drew Carey, a former fiancé of Dr. Amie Harwick, has been subpoenaed by the defense to testify in her murder trial.

Carey and Harwick were engaged to be married in 2018, and Carey later had a text exchange with Harwick before she died, as he discussed in a 2022 interview with CBS’ “48 Hours.”

It’s unclear if Carey will actually take the stand during the trial, but NewsNation has learned that his name is on the defense’s witness list.

Harwick, a popular Hollywood sex therapist, died early Feb. 15, 2020, after falling 20 feet from her bedroom balcony. Her ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, is accused of her murder.

Prosecutors say Pursehouse broke into Harwick’s home and waited for hours for her to come home before he strangled her and threw her body off the balcony.

A syringe filled with a lethal dose of nicotine was also found on the balcony. The defense is claiming Pursehouse was suicidal and intended to use it on himself. They claim Harwick fell from the balcony by accident.

“I think it’s a disaster for the defense to call Drew Carey,” attorney Mercedes Colwin said during an appearance on NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “Don’t make this into a circus.”

“The jury would have to accept that [Pursehouse] broke in, that he attacked her, that he strangled her, but he didn’t kill her. And that’s a big ask for the jury to accept,” said attorney Jesse Weber, who also appeared on the show.