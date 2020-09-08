Drake State, Huntsville Housing Authority open new adult education center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new adult education center in the Northwoods community will now give people there a chance to further their education, providing skills needed to get high-demand jobs.

Drake State Community and Technical College and the Huntsville Housing Authority have collaborated to open an adult education center.

Drake State officials said the center is an opportunity for the college to be out in the community and give others a chance to further their education.

One of the courses offered is digital literacy, which will give students a chance to better understand computer programs that in-demand jobs ask for in a certain field.

The classrooms are located in the heart of the Northwoods neighborhood.

Drake State will offer free programs to Northwoods residents including GED classes, Ready to Work training, Digital Literacy classes and WorkKeys assessments.