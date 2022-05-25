MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Drake State Community & Technical College is giving local teens an opportunity to learn this summer as they announce free educational programs.

The school says the STEM Bootcamps will give students a chance to develop new technical skills that could lead to science and engineering careers.

Among the lineup of summer classes are Machine Tool, Engineering Design and Welding. In fact, the school says the response has been so overwhelming that more boot camps have been added this summer.

Local students can start signing up now for the two new boot camps where teens can learn about drones and systems engineering.

The Drone course is for ages 14 and up. Starting on June 25, students can learn the basics of unmanned flight, safety, an overview of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules and hands-on exercises in basic drone operations.

In Systems Engineering, teens 15 years and older can participate in hands-on simulations of rockets and spacecraft to demonstrate STEAM principles in a fun and stimulating day-long adventure. The Systems Engineering Bootcamp begins on June 25.

These free boot camps are sponsored by NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project.

Drake State says all racially or ethnically underrepresented students (Hispanics and Latinos, African Americans, American Indians, Alaska Native, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders) and female students are eligible.

To register or to learn more about the summer of learning, click here.