Drake State creates new construction training program to combat worker shortage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Drake State Community and Technical College established a new program to help combat the construction trade shortage in Huntsville and Madison County.

With the recent growth of the county, builders are overwhelmed.

In the most recent Census, Huntsville’s population reportedly grew to 215,006 people, an increase of 34, 611 people since the 2010 Census.

Drake State says that Huntsville will need enough skilled construction workers to accommodate the number of businesses breaking ground and expanding the city at a rapid pace.

Participants in the program will learn the basics of commercial construction and safety fundamentals, making them certified builders after completing the eight-week course.

The college says full tuition assistance is available.

For more information about the program, financial assistance, or to apply, visit here.

The deadline to apply is August 31.