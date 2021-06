MAIDSON COUNTY, Ala. — Road crews will be on-site on Tuesday, June 15 to complete a drain replacement near the intersection of Elkwood Section and Macedonia roads in Madison County.

Work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and be completed by 4 p.m., depending on weather conditions.

Both roads will experience lane closures during various times during the day. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or use extreme caution while workers are in the area.