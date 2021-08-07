Dr. Mae Jemison to keynote UAH Week of Welcome

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Mae Jemison, the first woman of color in space, will be the keynote speaker at a University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH) event as the college prepares for students to return to campus.

Jemison’s speech is part of the college’s “Week of Welcome” from August 14-21, a set of programs and activities designed to welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.

Jemison, who served six years as a NASA astronaut, will speak at Spragins Hall at 2 p.m. on UAH’s annual First Year Sunday Leadership Program. The event is open to the entire UAH family: students, staff, and faculty.

Before joining NASA, Jemison served as a medical officer with the Area Peace Corps in Sierra Leone and Liberia, as well as a general practice physician in California. She is also the founder of The Jemison Group, a technology consulting firm focusing on social and cultural issues in engineering and science.

She now serves as an environmental studies professor at Dartmouth College.