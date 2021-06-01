Dr. Jimmy Hodges appointed as Interim President of Calhoun Community College

On Tuesday, Alabama Community College System (ACCS) Chancellor Jimmy H. Baker announced the appointment of Dr. Jimmy Hodges as the new interim President of Calhoun Community College.

Hodges, who has more than 40 years of experience in higher education, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology, will replace the retiring Dr. Joe Burke. Hodges currently serves as a regional workforce director for ACCS, and previously worked as the Dean of Applied Technologies at Wallace State Community College.

“Alabama’s community colleges are the gateway to a better future for tens of thousands

of students each year and Calhoun delivers on that promise throughout North

Alabama,” said Hodges. “It’s an honor and a privilege to serve in this capacity and I look

forward to working alongside the talented faculty, staff, and administrators at the state’s

largest community college.”

Hodges holds several diplomas and certifications from Wallace State, Calhoun, Athens State University, and most recently, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership and a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from the University of Alabama.

Hodges’s tenure at Calhoun Community College begins on June 1.