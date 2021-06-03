Dr. Dorothy Davidson celebration of life event to be held June 8

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A celebration of life event is being held at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration, Tuesday, June 8th, at 6 p.m. to honor Dr. Dorothy Davidson.

Her team members will be joined by local officials, including Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and former U.S. Attorney General and senator, Jeff Sessions.

There will be a limited number of tickets available for the community to attend. You must reserve a ticket through the website here. You will then need to provide your printed or digital ticket to be able to enter. Guests are asked to enter through the main lobby of the Davidson Center.

The event will be livestreamed for those not able to attend in person or obtain a ticket. Community members who cannot attend can watch a livestream of the event here.